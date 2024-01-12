Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale: A Kong cliffhanger!

Based on what we saw in the final moments of the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale, one thing is clear: Kong is here! Or, at the very least, we may be building towards something more with him and Skull Island moving into a possible season 2.

The timeline for this show can be a little bit confusing, but it is worth remembering that the first season was set four years prior to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The relationship the public has with Monarch has is different, and that could still be the case when you think a lot about where we are going two years later. Still, next season may remain between films, but also give us a chance to see something more with a classic character.

For the time being, let’s just rejoice in what we saw from start to finish over the course of this finale. You had a lot of emotional moments regarding Keiko, who realized that it was the right thing for her to come back despite being gone for so long. Meanwhile, at the same time we got a Godzilla fight, which we tend to think is what a lot of people are watching this show for. After all, isn’t the whole point here to see giant monster battles? This is an episode that perhaps better understood that more than any other.

While we know that not every episode this season has been perfect, we would argue that this was a pretty fantastic finale that did allow for a chance to see a lot of characters at their best. For those wondering, we are also including Titans in this for the time being.

Now, let’s just hope that we get a season 2 renewal and soon…Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters right now, including the chances of a season 2

What do you think about the events of the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale, and that Kong appearance?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more news.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







