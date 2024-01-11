Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the events of the season 1 finale tonight on Apple TV+,is there going to be a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2? Or, is this particular entry in the Monsterverse going to be one and done?

We should start off here by of course knowing where things stand in some official capacity: Nothing has been decided as of yet. We would definitely love the opportunity to dive into this world and have some more fun with these characters, but that depends primarily on how it performs. If the series is generating great viewership behind the scenes, there is a great chance that the powers-that-be end up bringing it back. If not, there’s a chance that this could be it.

No matter what happens with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters itself, though, we should go ahead and note that there’s going to be more Monsterverse content on the big screen. That isn’t something that you have to worry about, and we do think that a second season could tie more into future films, as well.

What we do really like about the way that producers have devised this show is that it’s about the humans and yet, various Titans still play some sort of role. It could be viewed as additive to the films, but not necessarily required. We honestly think that this is being handled better right now than much of what Marvel has done over the past few years, but we are well-aware that this can all change on a dime. You really have to be prepared with that very thing in mind.

In the end, our hope is just that there’s something more we can say about the future over the next few weeks; if that happens, we will be pretty thrilled to have our mind at ease.

