Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: Show EP optimistic

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you will get to see the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale. With that in mind, let’s just pose the following: What more can we say about a season 2? Is there reason for some optimism?

We tend to think that there are plenty of reasons to bring this series back at the moment, starting with the sole fact that it’s in the Monsterverse and with that comes a lot of clout. Also, it seems to have done reasonably well for the streaming service based at least on their top ten rankings. (Unfortunately, Apple does not reveal specific viewer metrics so we are a little bit in the dark.)

What we can at least give you here is a sense of relative optimism, courtesy of someone deeply involved in everything in executive producer Chris Black. Speaking to TVLine, he had the following message to pass along:

“We do not have a Season 2 order … [However,] this show has done very well, so we’re optimistic and excited. We feel we have more story to tell.”

Just hearing the EP express this at this point generates so excitement for us. It would have been easy to say that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was just going to be a one-season thing that tied into the movies and that’s it. Personally, we think of it as a far more connected Agents of SHIELD — that show had the potential to connect so much more to the MCU than it actually did, and there is a greater sense of continuity here!

Also, we tend to think that watching the show could help to give a lot more context to things in the movies. For example, think about the concept of Hollow Earth, which we tend to think is going to become more and more important as time goes along.

