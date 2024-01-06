Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 10 (finale) run time

Come late Thursday night on Apple TV+, you will have a chance to see the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale. Are you ready for it? We are certainly prepared to see a number of different surprises throughout, and that includes a jaw-dropping cliffhanger or two? This show does have a larger place in the Monsterverse, and we’d be shocked if the powers-that-be don’t lean into that more here and there.

Also, this upcoming episode (titled “Beyond Logic”) also has the challenge of giving us more drama after the big, Keiko-centric reveal in episode 9.

So with the finale coming, is episode 10 going to have an extended runtime to pay off all of these loose ends? You can easily argue that, especially since Apple TV+ is the sort of streaming service that can make certain episodes as long as they want. Of course, that doesn’t mean that we are getting it here — per the streaming service, the plan is for episode 10 to run for just 44 minutes — still a reasonable length, for sure, but also not anything necessarily out of the ordinary compared to the rest of the story so far.

Rather than focus on episode length, we’d argue that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters this time around is focusing a little bit more on trying to deliver something epic that feels identical to a feature film. Think about Hollow Earth, the different aesthetic there, and the potential for more Titans. The producers are probably going to hold nothing back in this final chapter, and they are thinking of a way to wow you one last time. Meanwhile, they may also want to think about a way to set the stage for a possible season 2. Nothing has been confirmed on that front as of yet, but there are still reasons for hope.

