Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Finale!

Next week on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 10, you’re going to see a story more important than most. After all, we are gearing up for the big finale! “Beyond Logic” is what you are poised to see here, and this could be where a lot of different loose threads are tied together.

Will there be monsters? That feels inevitable, but there are also going to be a few other shocking twists and turns here … right? We certainly hope so!

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

The team struggles to find a way out of Axis Mundi. Kentaro and Tim make an unexpected alliance.

For those wondering, this episode is currently slated for 44 minutes.

Is this the series finale?

We certainly understand that question, since you could easily argue that this was meant to be a limited series. Yet, it is specifically mentioned as a “season finale” in the synopsis, which does make us think there’s a chance for us to see more at some point down the road.

Even if that wasn’t the case, though, it is worth remembering that the Monsterverse is as fleshed out a world as you are going to see in movies these days — there’s going to be a real effort to make sure that every single thing that you get from start to finish matters. We’re already pretty darn impressed already about the fact that they have gone back and made a number of things make sense from other parts of the franchise already.

Of course, we just wish that we had a chance to know even more entering this episode — mostly because there is so much more worth considering.

