Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: Will it be renewed soon?

With the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale just a couple of weeks away, why not look to the future now? Is there a chance that the Monsterverse series will get renewed prior to the final episode airing?

First and foremost, we should start here by noting that there is absolutely still a hope that the series could be back for more. Of course, the timeline for that is where things start to get a little bit trickier and much harder to follow. Will another season come out soon, or following some other movies? That is a tricky thing in order to figure out at the end of the day, but we do think that the powers-that-be want there to be some continuity here. The first thing that we will say is that the first season has done a good job of harkening back to some of the films that are out there already.

While we think that there’s a pretty good chance that we will see a season 2 for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, we would be surprised if we get some more news on that in the relatively near future. We tend to think that, beyond devising the story, Apple TV+ will need to analyze their numbers internally. A big part of the equation here will be gauging the ratings; meanwhile, another part is going to be working in order to figure out what it produces in relation to its budget. This is not a cheap show to make!

With all of that being said at the moment, consider us still hopeful. There is certainly so much to explore, especially we carry ourselves as viewers forward into Hollow Earth and some of what we have had a chance to see so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, including what else is coming

Do you want to see a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 renewal over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







