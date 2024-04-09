NCIS: Origins: The latest on prequel for 1,000th episode special

While we know that tonight’s big Entertainment Tonight special focused a lot on the NCIS franchise as currently constructed, there was also a look ahead. In particular, we had a chance to learn something more in here about the prequel NCIS: Origins, which is being set to air in the 2024-25 season.

If there is one thing we’re perhaps the most curious to discuss here, it is simply this: The fact that the prequel is only set around 12 years before the start of the original show. Why that matters is that to some extent, it does limit how long the show can go. We’re not sure anyone really plans on it going for twelve seasons anyway, but what if it’s a big hit?

The special also featured Sean Murray sharing a little bit of his excitement about the series — but strangely, not much from executive producer / Mark Harmon talking about it. That’s a little bit of a shock given that the footage from Harmon seemed at least relatively recent, as there were questions in there about his exit from the show. We’re also a little surprised that we never got much of a direct answer from Harmon about whether or not we’re going to see Gibbs come back.

We’ve said this before, but we do still think there’s a good chance that Mark is going to come back for the upcoming finale or potential season 22 premiere. While nothing has been said to suggest that, it just feels like smart marketing on CBS’ front in order to further promote the prequel.

There is no premiere date yet for Origins, but our hope remains that we get to hear more about it moving into May, which is when networks tend to do their upfront presentations.

