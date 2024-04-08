NCIS season 21: Ziva, Tony spin-off filming location

Over the next week or so we’re going to see plenty of celebrations for all things NCIS, and that includes the Ziva – Tony spin-off.

Are we excited to dive into these characters again? That is putting it mildly. This is a prospective show that fans have been clamoring to see for quite some time, and it is a thrill to know that it is finally here. Not only that, but there are a few more details that TVLine is reporting today, thanks to both their own sources as well as an Entertainment Tonight special airing in a matter of hours.

So what’s the biggest new bit of information? Well, that Budapest will be the primary filming location for the Paramount+ series when production starts, but it will not necessarily be the only spot. We tend to think that the reason here is due mostly to the fact that it makes sense to go on-location here and there, especially since so many places in Europe are reasonably close to one another.

Meanwhile, it is also worth noting here that Budapest is a pretty prominent filming location for a number of shows, and CBS is already using it in part for FBI: International.

As for Tali…

Well, it does appear as though we’re going to have a chance to see a “tween” version of the character, which means that she could be aged up slightly ahead of where she should be in real-time. That’s hard a surprise, given that they likely want her at an age where she could be the most emotionally complex. This is something that the show seemingly did, as well, when it comes to Victoria Palmer when she was cast not that long ago.

