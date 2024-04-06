NCIS season 21: Fanfare around 1,000th episode for franchise

One week from Monday night, the 1,000th episode of the entire NCIS franchise is going to be coming onto CBS, and it seems like there’s a lot of great stuff that will come along with it. How else could you describe what we are seeing any/or hearing right now?

Let’s start things off here by noting that the network really seems to be going all-out in their efforts to promote the installment, starting with an Entertainment Tonight special airing on Monday night in the show’s typical timeslot. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of other stuff that is coming beyond just that!

This week, CBS put out a press release noting the appearances that some of the cast members are going to have across various network shows in the days ahead. Here are just some of the highlights…

Wednesday, April 10

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama on CBS’ THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT.

Thursday, April 11

Valderrama on CBS’ CBS MORNINGS.

NCIS star Diona Reasonover on CBS’ AFTER MIDNIGHT with Taylor Tomlinson.

Friday, April 12

Valderrama on CBS Media Ventures’ THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW.

Monday, April 15

NCIS’ Gary Cole, Rocky Carroll and Sean Murray; NCIS: HAWAI’I’s Vanessa Lachey – and more TBA – on CBS’ THE TALK’s Special 1,000 th NCISverse episode.

NCIS’ Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover will join host Drew Carey on THE PRICE IS RIGHT. They’ll introduce special NCIS-themed prizes, such as a trip to Washington, D.C., the location of NCIS headquarters; and will present a special showcase with exotic trips to Hawaii and Australia, the exciting settings of NCIS: HAWAI’I and NCIS: SYDNEY, along with a boat for the lucky contestant’s next “mission.”

That’s just a handful of what you’re going to see but in general, we’re almost most excited to see Diona on After Midnight — she’s so good at comedy, so why not see her shine in this venue for a little bit?

