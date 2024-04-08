For All Mankind season 5 renewal: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a For All Mankind season 5 renewal between now and the end of month?

Let’s start things off here with the following: We honestly thought that there would be more official news out there about the show’s future at this point. Just consider the fact that it has been months since the season 4 finale arrived on Apple TV+. This does make us think that there have to be a lot of delicate discussions happening about the future. There is a lot to be figured out, whether it be the possible budget for a season 5 or whether or not this could be the final season. Also, there is the question of whether or not the ratings justify there being another chapter at the end of the day.

Are we still hoping for more For All Mankind? Absolutely, especially since there is a road map that exists out there for multiple future seasons. Sure, there’s no guarantee all of those will happen, and the biggest gift the producers can hope for here is time. By that, we mean mostly the time that it will take in order to make informed decisions on the future.

For now, let’s just say there is a reasonable chance that some more news will come out about the future between now and the end of the month. Honestly, it doesn’t feel like an altogether crazy thing to hope for given how long the show has been off already.

One other reason for Apple TV+ to figure this out

Don’t they all need to ensure that a season 5 gets on the air at some point in 2025? This show takes a while to produce and the longer we wait for news, the longer it will take for more episodes to come out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

