For All Mankind season 4 finale: Was Danielle shot?

We will admit that entering the For All Mankind season 4 finale, we were expecting some sort of dramatic death — also, that it would likely be Ed. After all, we are talking here about someone who has been ailing in multiple ways since the start of the season and beyond just that, someone who doesn’t seem eager to ever go back home.

However, Ed actually did survive the events of the finale — for a while, though, it actually felt as though we were going to be losing Danielle instead. She was shot while on the base in Happy Valley at the end of the episode, which basically devolved into all-out war. Eventually, we did see Ed help to restore the peace and beyond that, bring his longtime colleague for medical attention. Was this redemption for everything that has happened? We don’t think so, but it does show some level of care that is still present.

At this point, we can at least say that Danielle is still alive, or at least she was when she got back to Earth, her arm in a sling. She was greeted by her family, and then we saw the series jump forward to 2012.

Is Danielle still alive in that time period? Nothing is confirmed buy for now, we tend to assume that she is. The question to us is whether or not she has any interest in ever getting back in space. Just remember for a moment that she never really intended to go to Mars in the first place, and it was only after there was a vacuum of leadership she made the decision to go. Trying to come up with the right story could prove to be a challenge.

