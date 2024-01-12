For All Mankind season 4 finale shows 2012 – season 5 time period

While we may not know exactly if there is going to be a For All Mankind season 5 over at Apple TV+, there is still one thing we can share: The potential setting!

In the closing minutes of the series’ lengthy season 4 finale, the show leapt forward (as it has been known to do), this time to 2012. We learned that Ed and Dev’s plans to hijack Goldilocks was successful, and they were able to park it out on Mars. Their goal was to ensure that they continued to have a sustainable operation on the planet and now, they have that. It also appears that there is a mining station on the asteroid itself, which was always a part of the plan to better set the stage for the future.

Of course, this ending does fulfill something that For All Mankind has been looking to do from the start, which is to make each season about something a little different and show the slow expansion out into space. We do wonder if someday, we are going to be out at the further reaches of the solar system, but we are not there yet. Season 4 was about capitalism, rebellion, but also Ed working on order to find his own path forward — regardless of what the consequences may be to his reputation or one of those around him.

Did we say that the station on Goldilocks was named for Grigory Kuznetsov? Well, it was.

One last thing we’ll say here — everything from the needle-drop music to the cutaway shot of Mars at the end of the season was perfection. It’s hard to imagine the producers doing something better than this to set the stage for what else may be coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on For All Mankind right now, including some other thoughts on Margo’s arrest

What do you think about the closing minutes of the For All Mankind season 4 finale flashing forward to 2012?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







