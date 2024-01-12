For All Mankind season 4 finale: Was Margo arrested?

For much of the final few weeks of For All Mankind season 4, the story of Margo had been somewhat in a state of limbo. Did we get a real answer tonight?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: Margo is not exactly going back to Russia. However, at the same time she is also not going to be free in the United States. At the end of the lengthy finale we saw the character arrested — without her diplomatic immunity (the result of her own actions), she had to face justice for everything in the past. This is a moment that shows that there are consequences to every action and yet, along the way we had a chance to see a number of surprises at the same time.

Is Margo gone from the show now? We don’t think that this is anywhere that simple, especially when you consider the fact that this is a character who has been so important and influential to the entirety of the story. This does mean that we’re left to wonder a lot of different things, provided that she is around in 2012. We saw in the closing minutes of the episode the show fast-forward to that particular time period but at the same time, they did not show who was alive in true show fashion.

No matter what happens to Margo moving forward, we do think there’s one other thing to say: Just how much did that hug between her and Aleida mean? These are two characters who have gone through so much and yet, this was at least a tiny bit of understanding that we saw between them.

For the time being…

We’re going to assume that in some way, Margo is still going to be around; we will just have to wait and see what we are talking about here.

Related – Are we going to see a For All Mankind season 5 happen over at Apple TV+?

What did you think about the end for the For All Mankind season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







