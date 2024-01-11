For All Mankind season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big end of season 4 today on Apple TV+, what more can we say about a For All Mankind season 5? Is there still a reason for hope?

Well, this is one of those shows where there are a lot of different things we could say about it, given that it is so epic in scale and supremely well-done. It is fairly easy to argue that we would love to have it around for as long as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to note that for the time being, nothing is official insofar as the future goes. We are absolutely hopeful that there are going to be more episodes down the road, but that’s going to be up to the streaming service to decide. Executive producers Ronald D. Moore and others have said that they would like to keep this show going for a little while longer, but we are not under some illusion that this is an easy thing to pull off. This is a pretty expensive series to make and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that there is a pretty high threshold of viewership that needs to be met here in order to make something happen.

Ideally, we hope that there’s a chance to get a season 5, and potentially another season or two beyond that. All we realistically are hoping for now is whenever the show does end, there is going to be a chance for us to all know about it in advance. The last thing that we want to see, especially for a show that is this good, is that we end up seeing it get canceled without any sort of proper closure.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

