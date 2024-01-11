For All Mankind season 4 episode 10 (finale): A big Danny reveal?

Does it make any sense at all to talk more about Danny Stevens entering the For All Mankind season 4 finale? We know that the mere idea of doing this is somewhat polarizing, largely because the character himself is! We are talking here about someone who created so much chaos throughout season 3, only to be revealed as dead this time around about midway through the story.

There’s certainly a case to never mentioning Danny again and just moving forward; however, at the same time there is potential for the show to go in a really dark place with what really happened to him.

Is it possible that Ed actually took part in eating the character? Yes, it is horrifying to think about, but this is where we also remind you that a lot of the characters on Mars were starting to run low on food. We know what happens often in these situations! Also, some of the symptoms that we’ve seen Ed suffer from throughout this season could be viewed as comparable to kuru; this is not something that we can just directly ignore.

If Ed did actually eat Danny, it would be useful to start to get some more specifics. We don’t have to see it happen directly, but if there’s a way it plays into his future, it could be useful to know. It also certainly feels like there is a larger question to be asked about whether or not Danny will die in the finale, and absolutely it feels like there is a reasonable chance it happens. For now, the only thing that we can realistically say is to be prepared for almost anything here.

No matter what happens in the For All Mankind finale, it feels like a familiar theme can be echoed: Your heroes are not always quite so heroic.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

