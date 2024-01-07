For All Mankind season 4 finale: Big cliffhanger coming?

With the For All Mankind season 4 finale coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, what better time to talk cliffhangers?

If there is one thing that we do certainly know about the show at the moment, it is this: The entire production team has a tendency to give you some big reveals in their finales. We know already that the producers are not afraid at all to kill characters off, and we certainly anticipate that something like this is possible here. Beyond just that, there’s also a chance that we get a tease at some sort of time jump. This is 100% something that we have seen over the past few years, and it would make sense to get something akin to that here, as well.

The biggest thing that we should say in regards to all of this right now is actually pretty darn simple: The writers did not enter season 4 thinking it was going to be the final season. With that in mind, we feel pretty darn confident that we’re going to have a chance to see something play out here. As for what that is, it remains to be seen … but we are hopeful that it will be pretty darn exciting.

(Also, it could be a great way to dare the folks at Apple TV+ further to renew the show for another season.)

What does need to be resolved

At the moment, that is rather simple — we are going to have a chance here to see what happens when it comes to Ed and Dev’s plan to take that asteroid. We’re also pretty worried at the moment that Ed is going to die, mostly because he’s been showing some signs of decline already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to For All Mankind and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see entering the For All Mankind season 4 finale on Apple TV+?

Do you want to see a big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for more news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







