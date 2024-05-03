Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, May 3, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? Given the on-off nature of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck show these days, we understand if there is confusion.

With that in mind, let’s respond to everything for now by handing over a bit of good news — the Reagans are going to be back on TV, and soon! A new episodes is coming at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time titled “Wicked Games,” and it does appear as though this will be another big story for Danny and Baez where the two truly show how much they care for each other. This may or may not lead to something romantic later on in the season — that’s probably not the point as of right now. Instead, we tend to think the focus here is instead about how they are going to handle a dangerous serial killer.

To get a few more details on what’s coming up, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Wicked Games” – Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison. Also, Jamie and Anthony team up on an investigation involving one of Anthony’s criminal informants, his ex-wife’s brother; Eddie clashes with Captain McNichols over a sergeant who keeps downgrading her cases; and Frank is upset when Abigail goes behind his back regarding a professional favor for her husband, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This is going to be an episode that gives you a little bit of everything, and we seriously hope it is satisfying. After all, there are only two more episodes this spring when it wraps!

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see entering Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 tonight?

Go ahead and share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

