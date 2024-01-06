For All Mankind season 4 episode 10 (finale): The Goldilocks plan

There are so many things to be curious about entering For All Mankind season 4 episode 10 and in a way, isn’t that the point? We are gearing up for what could be one of the most eventful installments yet and for us personally, we could not be more stoked.

At the center of this particular story, of course, is none other than Goldilocks, the asteroid that certainly seems to have the largest role in the future of multiple planets. We know that Ed and Dev have formulated a plan to hijack it and have other people involved … but to what end? This is one of those ideas that is so crazy and yet, it may still work.

Their endgame at the moment is quite simple — making sure that Mars is still viable and not abandoned for any means. This is the only way that Ed sees any value in himself. It is strange, given that you would think the recent conversation that he had with Kelly would be the sort of thing that helps to open his eyes to a certain extent. As for whether or not it does, however, that is what we’ll file under “remains to be seen,” at least for the time being. He’s been down this particular rabbit hole for a good while.

We already know that the For All Mankind finale is going to be longer than many others we’ve seen recently, and the objective there is to primarily bring the solar system into a state of relative chaos. In a way, you can argue that we’re on the brink of some sort of epic showdown like never before. Yet, is this show really interested in going into some sort of all-out war? Is there another option?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

