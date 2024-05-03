Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: May 2024 hopes

With us now in the month of May, are we getting closer to official news about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+?

The first thing that we should really say here is that at this point, it has been a good eight months since the first season wrapped up — with most shows, we do tend to get news on a renewal by now. Why haven’t we here? It is complicated, and tied to a couple of factors including the industry strikes and then also Taylor Sheridan having so many projects!

After all, remember this for a moment here — Yellowstone starts filming this month, 1923 will be starting up soon after that, and he is also involved with Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. That is without even mentioning another show at the moment in Landman that is currently in the works. Given how popular Specials Ops: Lioness season 1 proved to be, there is no reason to think that we’ve reached the end of the run at present. The only thing that we can do here is advise you to exercise some patience.

Ultimately, the most compelling reason to bring back this story for another season is tied almost exclusively to the dramatic ending that we saw to the season 1 finale, one where Cruz indicated that she was done with the program after the heartbreaking mission, which also may push her and Aaliyah apart forever. There is a part of us desperate to see if they ever cross paths again … but there is also a legitimate fear that nothing would ever be the same again.

If we do manage to get a season 2…

Odds are, we will see it next year. While we can’t guarantee much in the way of renewal news this month, it does feel like we’ll hear something before the summer is over.

