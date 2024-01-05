For All Mankind season 4 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: It unravels…

Next week on Apple TV+, For All Mankind season 4 episode 10 is here — are you ready for an incredible finale?

If there is one thing that you may know already about this show, it is that there’s a real potential for things to go completely haywire at every turn. We’ve seen characters killed in these episodes before, and we do think there’s a chance something similar could happen here, as well. After all, there have been tensions simmering all season out on Happy Valley, and we knew that eventually, those would come more to a full boil.

Of course, the streaming service is not sharing too much about this particular episode. Here’s what we can say — its runtime is well over an hour and ten minutes, the title is “Perestroika” (suggesting that there is a massive upheaval) coming, and the official synopsis below sets the stage:

“Tensions on Earth and Mars come to a head.”

Just consider for a moment here what Ed has been up to when it comes to Dev and the quest to hijack that asteroid — he’s been trying to keep things under wraps, but that hasn’t been going that well.

Will this be a final episode of the show?

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we know that For All Mankind has a pretty enormous fan base! The only thing that may be hampering it right now is the rather simple fact that it is pretty costly to make; yet, we do hope that the total viewership helps to left it up regardless.

All we hope is that everything becomes clear over the next few weeks — why keep us waiting any longer unless you absolutely have to?

Where do you want to see things go moving into For All Mankind season 4 episode 10?

