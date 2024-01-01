For All Mankind season 5 renewal: Will it come before finale?

Did you know that there are only two more episodes coming before the end of For All Mankind season 4? It’s a crazy thing to think about, since a lot of this season has blown by.

Yet, here we are, preparing ourselves for a conclusion that could absolutely be crazy for a number of different reasons. For starters, remember the fact that Ed Baldwin could easily die due to his declining health, plus also the mission that he Dev are trying to accomplish involving the asteroid. There are also a ton of other people who could end up being collateral damage. We’re already worried about Kelly, especially given the fact that she is not at Happy Valley at the moment.

We know in advance of the finale airing that it was not meant to be the end of the series. With that in mind, could we get a season 5 renewal beforehand? For the sake of the story, our hope is that we have that assurance in advance — it will allow us to focus more on what is on-screen as opposed to some stuff that we have no real control over at the moment.

Yet, so much of the future, at least for the time being, is going to be dependent almost entirely on one simple thing: What is going on when it comes to the show’s viewership. Like you would imagine, For All Mankind is not an altogether cheap show to produce. If the folks over at Apple TV+ are confident that it has the numbers to justify the price tag, they could renew it over the next week or two. Otherwise, they could make us sweat this out as they work to analyze viewership over the next few weeks.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

