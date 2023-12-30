For All Mankind season 4 episode 9: Run time for ‘Brazil’

Next week is going to give us a chance to watch For All Mankind season 4 episode 9, and we know this one is big for a number of reasons.

So, where do we start? Well, it feels natural to call out the fact that this is the penultimate one of the season! Ironically, it is also one of the shortest ones. Historically, the Apple TV+ series has been known for super-long episodes and yet, that’s not something that has happened as often this year. Whether it be due to a condensed cast or a more efficient method of storytelling, we have seen some things cut back ever slow slightly.

With all of this in mind, we are precisely where we are right now, preparing for “Brazil” to get a lot done in a small amount of time. The run time for episode 9 is 46 minutes, and within this story, we imagine that everything with Dev and Ed is going to hit a fever pitch. These are the two most important characters at the heart of this story, and we have a good sense already of some of what they could be up to in their quest to take that asteroid.

Meanwhile, on the ground we tend to think that one of the bigger stories will be centered around Margo, who has now realized that her life in the Soviet Union is not what she thought it was. Sergei has given her some information that puts her in a constantly-compromised position. Is there anywhere out there that actually wants her? She has to figure that out and fast, and we do wonder if anything within this storyline will lead to her starting to repair things with Aledia. After all, just remember how broken that relationship has been for quite some time.

