For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 theory: Who could die?

As we approach the remaining two episodes of For All Mankind season 4, you probably know what the stakes are already. They are through the roof, and also quite possibly through Mars’ atmosphere.

Is there a chance that we are about to lose a major character? It is easy to argue that and for most of the past few weeks, we have operated under the assumption that this character could end up being none other than Ed Baldwin. However, at this point, let’s just say that we’re not feeling anywhere near as confident in that idea. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that something all the more tragic could happen.

As many of you know, we are watching a story right now in which Ed and Dev are working together to effectively hijack an asteroid. It is a delicate operation, one that requires just about every person to be in the right place at the right time. The odds of something going horribly wrong are high.

Meanwhile, we also know that as of right now, Kelly is currently outside of Happy Valley, conducting some of her own research. The fear we have is that something happens that cause the asteroid to collide into Mars and within that, take Kelly’s life. It would further cement one of the great tragedies with Ed, as so many close to him over the years have died. It goes all the way back to Shane in the early days of the series’ run, and then you also saw what happened to Karen.

Are we also worried about Alex?

We’re not sure that For All Mankind is going to be desperate to kill off another kid but, at the same time, we are worried just because for some reason, Joel Kinnaman’s character has no problem putting him in danger.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

