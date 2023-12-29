For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get prepared to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 on Apple TV+, there is a lot to be intrigued about! So, how could we start things off?

Well, we suppose the best natural place here would be by simply stating this: We’re not that far from the end! This is going to be the penultimate episode of the season, and whatever is going to transpire here will carry over into the finale.

For some more news on For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 (titled “Brazil”), go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Things start to go awry just as an important mission approaches a critical juncture.

Can anyone really be surprised that something is going to go haywire within this world? Isn’t that just standard-operating procedure at this point? We tend to think so. We already have seen how far Ed and Dev are willing to go in order to make their mission a success — it even involves getting people like Alex involved!

Things are going to get messy; they could even start to get deadly at some point. We do think we’ve seen enough evidence over the years to know that a character could be written out here at just about any moment.

Our worst fear

Somehow, Kelly ends up getting caught in the crosshairs as a result of Ed’s actions. It is really not that hard to picture a scenario here where in some way, the asteroid ends up striking Mars and she dies.

We do come into the final episodes of the season thinking that Joel Kinnaman’s character is a pretty awful person who could do more awful things. Yet, we still find ourselves captivated watching him? It is strange, but it is also still a part of what makes this show so interesting.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

