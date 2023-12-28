For All Mankind season 4 episode 10 (finale) run time revealed

One of the things that we’ve come to know about For All Mankind over the years is pretty simple: They go big with the finales. A number of them are cinematic in nature and in all honesty, we anticipated nothing different here!

So what can we say at present when it comes to the final installment of the season right now? According to a new report from Collider, we are going to see a story here that runs, in its totality, an hour and seventeen minutes. When you consider all of the various stories that are still out there, we suppose that you cannot be TOO surprised that the show will need that extra time. It seems like Ed has another calling, after all, thanks to Dev. Meanwhile, Aleida and Kelly have been working to make more of their dream into a reality.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about tomorrow’s episode “Legacy,” go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Plans are made with interplanetary ramifications; Ed begins working with an unexpected partner.

It does feel like what’s going on with Ed will be a huge component through the rest of the season and if we’re being completely honest, we are pretty darn terrified over his fate. How can we not be? This is someone who has been around from the very beginning and yet, we’ve seen multiple examples over the years of how this show tends to demonstrate very little fear when it comes to killing off their characters. They did it last year with Karen, and we tend to think it is very much possible that we see something similar here. (Remember that Ed is not exactly doing too well at present.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

