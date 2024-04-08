Fire Country season 2 episode 10 (finale) date set at CBS

For those of you wondering already when Fire Country season 2 would be wrapping things up at CBS, we have some big news!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that on Friday, May 17 (a.k.a. the last Friday of sweeps), the Max Thieriot series is going to be saying goodbye for the spring in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. It is a little too easy to know what the finale story is going to be, but it does feel like we’re able to make some big predictions at the moment.

So, what stands out from the pack right now story-wise? Well, the first plotline we are the most eager to see explored here is Gabriela’s wedding — provided, of course, that we actually end up seeing the ceremony happen here at all. We do think that at a certain point, Bode may realize that if he still wants to be with her, he has to fight for it! He can’t just sit on the sidelines and hope that he has a chance to be with her in the event that things don’t work out.

Meanwhile, it is also fair to say that there’s going to be some sort of enormous disaster here, mostly because that is the sort of thing this show is known for and it would be nuts to not see it. This could lead into a cliffhanger, but we hope that nobody else dies given that we just lost Cara on this past episode. Edgewater is going through enough!

We suppose it’s possible that there could be another tease for the upcoming Sheriff-themed spin-off, but that feels unlikely at present. After all, we’re already getting an introduction there later this week.

