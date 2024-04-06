Fire Country season 2 episode 6 promo: An escape at Three Rock

We knew entering Fire Country season 2 episode 6 to some extent what the focus of the story was going to be to a certain extent. This is not a formal backdoor pilot per se to a Sheriff Country spin-off show, but it is effectively going to set the stage for one. It is the introduction to Mickey, a character played by Morena Baccarin who has served around Edgewater for quite some time.

So how exactly is the Sheriff character going to factor into this story? Well, let’s just say that it makes a certain amount of sense and is not all that hard to figure out. There is an escapee from Three Rock! Because of that, the pressure is going to be on to find this person, and we should also note that this is the sort of story that could accelerate the drama in a big way the rest of the season.

Just think of it this way — if there ends up being some manhunt for an escaped prisoner who then causes more problems, can’t you make the argument that this is the end for Three Rock altogether? This is something that we really should be worried about at this point. After all, it is hard not to be.

As for how this episode will determine the viability of a spin-off, it really comes down to a singular question: Do viewers like Mickey? If so, the odds are there that the show gets a green light. We know already that CBS likes what they see from the flagship show and by virtue of that, there is a good chance that the spin-off will happen. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, though — there is another good story ahead, as well.

