Fire Country season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Meet Mickey

As you work to get prepared for Fire Country season 2 episode 6 on NBC next week, we are going to be heading into the start of something big. After all, “Alert the Sheriff” marks the debut here of Morena Baccarin as Mickey, a deputy sheriff who could be set up for her own show at some point during the 2024-25 season.

Should you think of this as a backdoor pilot? Well, both yes and no. We can’t speak to there being any other characters in this episode who will be huge parts of the spin-off show; however, at the same time what matters here is Mickey herself. If viewers respond well to the character, that is what matters and that should catapult the new series in a particularly exciting way.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Alert the Sheriff” – After a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), is called to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Directed by series star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot.

What is going to be coming up after this episode?

Well, what we can say here is that there is another hiatus coming up on April 19 (we just had one!), but the silver lining here is that once we get to April 26, there’s a good chance that there will be new episodes the rest of the season. Since we know already that a season 3 is happening, this is another thing to be reasonably psyched about in the near future.

