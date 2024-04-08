Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 air date: End of part 1

Today CBS revealed finale dates for many shows, and that also includes Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10. So, what does that mean?

Well, the first thing that we should say is that this is the end of “part 1” of the final season. It remains to be said how the network is going to promote this, largely due to the fact that they have not said that much publicly about season 14 being the end. That may be because they want to give themselves an out — just in case they want to extend the season until spring 2025 or bring about a season 15.

Regardless of what episode 10 is, we can go ahead and say here that it is going to air on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There may not be that much when it comes to details about it just yet, but it is something that should change over the next few weeks.

At this point in the show, we should go ahead and note that we don’t expect Blue Bloods to be doing anything that is all that different from what we’ve seen in the past. Our feeling is that you are going to have a chance to see more ethical dilemmas for Frank, a family dinner, and possibly a character spotlight or two.

Will that ever change?

Well, don’t be surprised if in the finale, the show does end up taking a few bigger swings creatively; it just does not feel like something that they are altogether eager to rush into. Also, we don’t think the show really feels the pressure to do something like that, since so much of its charm comes courtesy of its stability. It also gives them more flexibility if they do need to extend it further on down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

