Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 air date estimate, new details

We recognize that there are several episodes of Blue Bloods season 14 still to air this spring but for now, let’s look towards the fall.

Remember for a moment here what the plan is for the show — the first ten episodes will wrap up in may, and then the final eight will air in the fall. For now, this is poised to be the final season, though a collection of cast, crew, and fans are still hoping that CBS walks that decision back.

What we can at least do right now is give you a better sense of what is coming on episode 11! In a post on her Instagram, writer and executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor indicated that the show will return from its midseason hiatus in October — she also shared photos that confirmed that Will Hochman (Joe) and Stacy Keach (Kearns) will be appearing. She also shared the following caption:

Some behind the scenes photos of Episode 1411 Life Sentence… It’s hard to describe what it’s like to work on a show like Blue Bloods for 14 seasons. It’s so rare, and I’m so lucky to get to work with this cast and this crew. I felt very nostalgic on this one, as it is my last solo episode. It is really something special to write for actors that you love and admire on a show that touches so many people. I’m very grateful to be a part of it. This episode will air in October, as the season premiere, but I’m not sure the exact date yet. Stay tuned…

We should note that O’Connor shared a #SaveBlueBloods image and also indicated in the comments that she still wants more of the show … so don’t give up on that just yet.

What you can do to help

That’s simple: Watch the show live! Also, campaign on social media. The more awareness of the series that is out there, the better.

Related – Get more news entering the next Blue Bloods episode

Are you still hoping to see Blue Bloods season 14 lead to a surprise season 15 renewal?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







