When Calls the Heart season 11: Erin Krakow on Fiona absence

Last night on the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere we had a lot of developments in Hope Valley, but also an absence. After all, Fiona was missing in action for the entirety of the episode, as we learned that the character is now off in Nashville.

So is she going to be gone for good? That remains to be seen. We told you last night that some of the exit is due to Kayla Wallace (who plays the character) getting some other opportunities. That includes doing Landman, a new series from Taylor Sheridan over on Paramount+.

Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview following the premiere, star and executive producer Erin Krakow said the following, confirming the reason for Kayla’s exit:

“We love Kayla Wallace. We would love for her to be in every episode. Kayla had a really incredible opportunity on another TV series that films out of town [Landman]. We’re excited for her.”

Obviously traveling back and forth and working on multiple shows like this is simply not tenable. Krakow did make it clear, though, that the door does still remain open for her to come back down the road, so that is something else to keep in mind. (Wallace is also engaged to Kevin McGarry, so she always has a reason to come back to Hope Valley down the road.)

In the short-term, it definitely does feel like there are a wide array of stories that could be told about other characters on When Calls the Heart. That includes Elizabeth and Nathan, who have to figure out if they want to pursue something romantically. Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Lucas’ attempted assassination remains very much there. There is still a lot of story to come this season, and who knows? There could still be a chance at a season 11.

