Fargo season 6 renewal: April 2024 hopes

Is there a chance that we could hear something more about a Fargo season 6 renewal between now and the end of April?

We don’t think we have to tell you that there are reasons aplenty to hope for more from this show. After all, the fifth season was arguably the best one since the first and while a potential season 6 would be an entirely new story, we do still think that there is such a thing as creative momentum. If Noah Hawley had an idea this good after so many years, who knows where things could go moving forward?

Now, we’d love nothing more than for there to be some sort of news on a season 6 between now and the end of the month, but we’d classify it as “unlikely.” Or, to be more specific, extremely unlikely. There is no real reason to think we’re going to get some sort of information on this in the near future, mostly because Hawley is busy working on another show right now in Alien.

Rest assured here that there is still going to be a desire for more Fargo out there, no matter when the opportunity arises. Personally, we do tend to think that there could be more news on it closer to the end of the year, or whenever production starts to wind down on Alien.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just hope that you are patient. The earliest we can possibly imagine there being more of this show is late 2025, and that’s a best-case scenario where something is able to be shot in the winter. 2026 may end up being a lot more likely at the end of the day here.

