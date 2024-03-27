Fargo season 5: Noah Hawley’s new Q&A; season 6 incoming?

If you wanted another reason to be optimistic about a Fargo season 6 renewal at FX, here it is — Noah Hawley is still talking about season 5!

Today, it was confirmed that creator Noah Hawley is going to be present for a special screening of season 5 episode 1, alongside a Q&A about the season, at the upcoming ATX Television Festival. (The event takes place from May 30 – June 2.)

What does this mean when it comes to a potential season 6? There is obviously some ambiguity with that, but do you mean to tell us that everyone there will avoid questions about the future? Hawley has to know that it’s coming and at the very least, we hope to hear from him that there are some ideas that he is actively thinking about.

With this show in particular, it does really feel like FX is keen to keep it going so long as there are some worthy ideas being brought to the table. The biggest issue in making a season 6 happen fast is that Hawley is currently working on the Alien series for the network, which is currently shooting in Thailand. It is extremely hard to balance two different shows, especially when you consider the time and commitment he puts into each. Also, remember that historically Fargo is one of those shows that likes to capture a cold, winter climate — that does limit the times of the year that you can actually film more episodes.

At the very least…

We don’t expect some crazy announcement at ATX that season 5 is going to serve as the final one. We do know that once upon a time, it looked like that could be the case; yet, a good bit has changed since then.

