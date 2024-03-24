Fargo season 6: Will an announcement come this spring?

We know that once upon a time, it looked as though a Fargo season 6 was not going to happen. There were discussions, after all, that season 5 would be the final one — and technically, we should still note that the series has yet to be renewed.

Are we still hopeful that it is going to happen? Sure, but we are also well-aware that a lot of this is a process. A series like this does not get greenlit overnight. The most important thing is that Noah Hawley seems interested now in continuing the story, even if it is also clear that it may not be happening anytime soon. He is currently working on an Alien project with another known name around FX parts in Timothy Olyphant, and that could monopolize a good bit of his time coming up. After that, though, all possibilities are open.

For now, let’s just not make too many bold predictions. We would be pretty surprised if there was a renewal for a season 6 over the course of the spring, and it may even be next year before something is announced. Hawley’s schedule is one thing slowing down another chapter; another is the weather. Like Yellowstone, this is a show pretty reliant on specific conditions in order to shoot, which basically means that if there isn’t a story idea by this fall / early winter, you have to wait another year.

We are confident that more is coming in this world, whether it be a period piece or something totally out of left field. Whenever a renewal is announced, we could et a few tidbits on what to expect … whenever that is, anyway.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

