Fargo season 6: FX boss on franchise’s future

Is there a chance that there is going to be more Fargo at FX? Rest assured that 100% want it; whether or not it happens, of course, depends on many factors.

For the time being, all we can do is try our best to be hopeful based on the information that we have. The fifth season felt like the show really re-established itself as one of the best dramas on TV, and a lot of that was due to Noah Hawley’s writing combined with the performances of Jon Hamm and Juno Temple.

We’ve noted this before, but we don’t think that a season 6 renewal is imminent for many reasons, starting with the fact that Hawley has another major project ahead in Alien. That is understandably going to take top billing for a good while. Speaking per Deadline at TCA today, FX boss John Landgraf confirmed this, while also noting that the future of Fargo could also depend on the scheduling surrounding the Alien show:

“[Alien] is big imaginative reimagining of that franchise. It was really fun to watch [Noah] take on the Alien franchise in the way I watched him take on Fargo, to try to figure out how to deconstruct where the magic of it comes from and what were the key ingredients and how he can deliver those ingredients in a different way without just repeating things that have been done before.

“It’s designed to be an ongoing series. Then as far as Fargo goes, it’s a matter of timing because I’m hoping Noah’s going to be working subsequent seasons of Alien and really try to turn that around fast. But my ears always perk up when he says he’s interested in approaching more Fargo and I think he did an incredible job this year with season five.”

We already know not to expect more Fargo for at least two or three years, as that has been the pattern. If we get more of the show at some point in late 2026 or 2027, we’d absolutely be thrilled.

