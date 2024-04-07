Beacon 23 season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Stopping a purge

As you prepare yourselves to see Beacon 23 season 2 episode 2 on MGM+ next week, it feels like the whole story is changing again.

Take, for starters, the fact that Halan is once again at the Beacon, where he is now stuck alone. Aleph has left him there out of revenge, while he travels around in the hopes of reassembling the Artifact and undoing everything that Stephan James’ character did in the premiere. Harmony is gone, and the Column is crumbling.

So, is there any hope at all for Halan to survive long-term, or stop Aleph once and for all from his plans to completely take out the Column, one by one. He seems to have all the information that he needs and beyond that, he has “evolved.” Just in case you needed a reminder that he is the Big Bad at this point, we got plenty of them over the course of the season 2 premiere.

Is there any hope at all for Halan moving forward? Well, let’s just say here that Aster may not necessarily be gone for good — at least based on what we’ve seen in the trailers. Her physical form could be gone, but Lena Headey is still in the posters for the show. That has to mean a little bit of something here, right? We’re at least hoping that there’s a chance that something more could be coming for the character moving forward.

Is this show absolutely bonkers at times? Absolutely but at the same time, there is still a lot of entertaining content. Beacon 23 is a series that makes you think, and certainly makes us think that the future of humanity is going to be completely and utterly up in the air — at least if Aleph has his way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

