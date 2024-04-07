Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 4/7?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network — or, is this long and painful midseason hiatus going to continue?

In a lot of ways, it is crazy to think of the fact that the first half of the season wrapped up a good 15 months ago — just as it is hard to think that the second half is still going to be called “season 5.” Why not call it season 6? It is probably due to something contractual, and those sort of business-dealings are above our pay grade.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With that being said, we can at least hand you over the latest scheduling news, and that includes an unfortunate reminder that the Western remains off the air. Filming has yet to kick off on the remaining season 5 episodes (a.k.a. the remaining episodes of the series), and that is slated to begin at some point next month. Paramount Network announced some time ago that the plan is to bring it back in November, and they have not wavered from that.

In general, the bulk of the mysteries when it comes to this show lie elsewhere. We are talking here, of course, about how many episodes we are going to see for the rest of Yellowstone (could it really be ten now, a change from the six originally planned?), or whether or not we will see John Dutton again. There are plans for some sort of spin-off / follow-up series, but even some of the details about that at the moment are pretty vague. It may take some time before we learn who from the flagship show is back for it, let alone what actors could be signing on. We know that Matthew McConaughey has been the subject of a ton of rumors.

Let’s just hope that the return to the ranch is worth this long wait — and that there are a few big surprises still ahead

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone now, including more spin-off chatter

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when it returns to Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







