Saturday Night Live: Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig cold open

On tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig had a chance to enter the five-timers’ club … with some cameos.

Isn’t this one of the better introductions to the club that we’ve seen over the years? We tend to think so, given that we saw everyone from Martin Short, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Fred Armisen, Ryan Gosling (who is hosting next week), and even Matt Damon, playing a completely ridiculous version of himself. This shows above all else all of the different people out there who love Wiig and were thrilled for her to get this achievement. How else do you get all of them to show up late on a Saturday night?

Of course, this cold open did also make us want to ask a lot of questions. Why hasn’t Hamm hosted in so long, given that he was so great at it? Damon could easily come back whenever he ends up having something to promote. Short could come back at any time. This was mostly just a reminder of how funny all of these people are and it was a great way to lean into nostalgia.

There was a callback to one of Wiig’s classic characters in here in Gilly, and it did easily make us wonder how many more could be coming back later. Given that Armisen in general was a part of her most iconic bits, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if we ended up seeing him back for something a little bit later on in the episode.

This really has been a banner year for people entering the five-timers’ club — heck, remember that Emma Stone came on board with her own jacket not that long ago!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live, including our take on the cold open

What did you like about all of the cameos during tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open with Kristen Wiig?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







