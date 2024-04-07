Saturday Night Live cold open: March Madness & Kim Mulkey

We certainly felt like there was plenty of potential for tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open. Did you think a March Madness spoof was on the top of the list?

We understand why the show wanted to do something like this, largely due to the fact that it is the most current of current events. Also, the sketch was a little bit predictable, largely because of the success of the women’s game as opposed to the men right now. Caitlin Clark is the biggest star by far in the sport right now, and we almost wondered if we were going to see the Iowa star make some sort of cameo here.

Instead, we got a parody here of LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, as played here by Heidi Gardner and sporting a ridiculous outfit. Will Mulkey be altogether excited about this? Maybe not, but Gardner 100% went for it. (She did utter the same refrain as everyone else in the sketch — everyone knows what’s going on with the women, and nobody knows anything about the men.)

Are we glad that a mainstream show like this focused a little bit on women’s college basketball? 100%, but at the same time, it would have been nice if they went a bit deeper with it. So much of the cold open was just listening to the same joke over and over again, and it honestly didn’t seem like the show was aware of more than just a couple of players in general.

Nonetheless, kudos to Clark for getting so many name-drops here, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she actually does make some sort of full-fledged appearance down the line — especially if she does end up being as important to the women’s sport as a lot of people out there predict.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live right now

What did you think about the cold open from tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







