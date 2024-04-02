Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig revives Target lady for new ad

This weekend, you are going to be seeing a new episode of Saturday Night Live headlined by former cast member Kristen Wiig. As it turns out, though, you don’t have to wait that long in order to see her reprise one of her most famous characters.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new ad from Target that actually visualizes Wiig’s famous Target Lady within one of the famous stores, talking all about the deals that are all around her. Sure, in some ways this could be viewed as a standard commercial — that is, before you consider that Kristen is the star of it as a character she’s played for well over a decade. Honestly, it’s a little bit of a surprise that this has not happened before now.

Is there a chance that Wiig reprises this character of the weekend? In theory, we would say that it is absolutely possible … but it also feels doubtful. We have a hard time thinking that she’d double up and also, there are dozens of other characters she could use instead. We also wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few other cast members from her era who could stop by, with one of the biggest ones being Fred Armisen, who she’s collaborated with on a number of different sketches over the years.

For those wondering why Wiig is going to be showing up now at all, the simplest answer we can offer is that she is in the process of promoting Palm Royale, her new show that is currently streaming over on Apple TV+. This isn’t her first return as a host since departing as a cast member and who knows? She could easily step back into this role again down the road.

