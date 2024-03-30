Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 30, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the late-night show has been off the air as of late, but is that changing?

Well, let’s just say that this is one of those welcome times where we get to celebrate good news with all of you! Not only are you going to have a chance to see something new starting at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, but it is going to be hosted by comedian Ramy Youssef. He is one of those people who could’ve hosted this show years ago, and he has excelled in so many different realms and capacities over the years.

So, what is he going to bring to the table here as the host? We tend to think that there is going to be a really memorable monologue that is largely a set. Meanwhile, there should also be some topical sketches and then beyond that, performances from Travis Scott as the musical guest.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview that features Youssef, Scott, and then also cast member Marcello Hernandez. If there is one thing that we would say based on this, it’s to not just the rest of the show on it alone. There are some semi-funny jokes in here, but the reality here remains that these promos are pieced together at the last moment.

The parts of the show tonight we are most excited about are Weekend Update, plus some of the random live sketches that allow Youssef to think on his feet and react in the moment. There’s something about comedians in this spot that almost always proves special.

