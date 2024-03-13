Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling returning to host

As we get ourselves prepared for Saturday Night Live episodes this April, let’s just say that the folks at NBC are as eager than ever to deliver great hosts.

Today, the network confirmed that for the upcoming April 6 episode of the late-night series, you will see the return of former cast member Kristen Wiig! She will be hosting the show here alongside musical guest Raye. Given that Wiig is appearing in the upcoming series Palm Royale, this appears to be a fun bit of cross-promotion on her part and without question, we 100% welcome the opportunity to see her reprise some old characters and have a little bit of fun.

(This is also a perfect venue for Wiig, since she can bring a little bit of nostalgia at a time we miss her — back closer to the end of her original run, it actually felt like the show was perhaps leaning a little too hard on her sketches.)

Meanwhile, the upcoming April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live is going to feature the return of Ryan Gosling for the third time — and honestly, we wonder already if he is going to someday be a part of the five-timers’ club. Doesn’t it at least make a certain amount of sense given the sort of hosts we have seen be invited back? Following Barbie, this is probably the most famous that Gosling has ever been during his career — and he has some other projects to promote now. (Don’t expect a reprisal for “I’m Just Ken” here — he will never top what we had a chance to see in the Oscars and that’s okay.

For Gosling’s episode, he will be joined by Chris Stapleton as a musical guest.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now, including Ramy Youssef talking about his gig later this month

What do you think about Kristen Wiig and Ryan Gosling appearing on Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more information that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







