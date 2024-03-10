Saturday Night Live: Ramy Youssef talks hosting opportunity

For those of you out there who did not know, the next episode of Saturday Night Live is coming to NBC on March 30. Not only that, but Ramy Youssef is going to host! This is a chance to see an established comedian get to play around with some of the other great people in the business.

We don’t think we have to tell you that Ramy is going to be great, but isn’t it nice to hear it come from his own lips? We tend to think so!

During an interview with Julianne Hough on the Oscars red-carpet pre-show, Youssef discussed getting host the show as a dream come true, and one of those opportunities that you think about when you are starting out doing gigs in front of fairly small audiences. His excitement was pretty darn palpable, but it was also clear based on this interview alone that it is much too early to really get into what sort of sketches he is going to do / not do over the course of the show. Remember, the show often plans an entire 90 minutes in about a week, and the next two are going to be a hiatus!

Honestly, it is much too early to speculate on anything more, but it does feel like Ramy’s show will have a lot of attention from within the larger comedy community. There are a lot of big names that have a lot of respect for what he does, and we also think that his show Ramy managed to garner him a lot of fans at the same time.

In the end, rest assured of this: We are going to have a lot to say about Ramy’s hosting gig as we get closer and closer to it airing! Hopefully, it lives up to the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including highlights from last night

What do you think about Ramy Youssef getting to host Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for fsome additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







