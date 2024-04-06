The Serpent Queen season 2 premiere date: April 2024 hopes

Is there a chance that something more is about to come out regarding The Serpent Queen season 2 over at Starz? Of course, we want it!

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just go ahead and say the following: The historical drama is going to be coming at some point within the relatively near future. The network has already released a new teaser (watch here), one that is bold, aggressive, and seems to suggest that there are some great things ahead.

So are we about to learn something more about the show’s future? Well, let’s just say that it’s possible. While we don’t necessarily think that a premiere date for Samantha Morton and the cast will come out over the next couple of weeks, but wouldn’t it be nice if we have a chance to see it close to the end of the month? We do tend to think that it would be a good timeline for an announcement before a potential June or July release.

Now, here is where the pressure should lie on Starz to really get the word out on the show — given that they have another historical drama on the air right now in Mary & George, why not use that to better set the stage? At the very least, this is something that makes a certain amount of sense.

To go along with a premiere date…

Let’s just hope that we can also see a few new pieces of footage and some other stuff to get us excited about when it comes to the next chapter of Catherine de’ Medici’s story. We do think it will be explosive, but that there will also be a few more bits and pieces of local politics thrown in here at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Serpent Queen now, including what else is coming and some new cast members

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Serpent Queen season 2 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

