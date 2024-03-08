The Serpent Queen season 2 premiere date tease, castings

We’ve been waiting to get a lot of news on The Serpent Queen season 2 for quite some time — isn’t it a treat to finally have it?

First things first, though, let’s indicate that you will be seeing the Samantha Morton historical drama back this year. If you have been worried about that for whatever reason, here is a note not to be. Not only that, but there are a TON of new characters who are also come on board. That shouldn’t be too big of a surprise, of course, given that a good chunk of this upcoming season is going to be about the continuance of Catherine’s story.

All of the information below comes courtesy of a Starz press release, and there may be at least a few names you recognize in the mix.

Minnie Driver joins as “Elizabeth I” the infamous ‘Virgin Queen.’ Elizabeth goes toe-to-toe with Catherine and is a woman of style, wit and experience.

Angus Imrie joins as “Henry IV” the son of Antoine de Bourbon and Jeanne d’Albret, he appears uncivilized, to the unobservant observer but in reality, he is quite an intellect.

Emma McDonald joins as “Rahima” who viewers first met in season one. Rahima has grown in wit and confidence and now has assumed an important position in Catherine’s life.

Stanley Morgan joins as “Anjou” the younger brother of King Charles, who is non-conforming and capable of disruptive violence.

Philippine Velge joins as “Margot” Catherine’s eldest daughter, who is her polar opposite. Incredibly charming, liked by all and seeks the truth.

Rosalie Craig joins as “Jeanne d’Albret” the self-righteous and disapproving wife of Antonie de Bourbon.

Isobel Jesper Jones joins as “Edith,” a protestant preacher to a group of loyal followers.

Bill Milner joins as “King Charles IX” the oldest son of Catherine de Medici, and the now King of France. Not a boy, but not quite a man, he is anxious to play king and get it right.

Ashley Thomas joins as “Alessandro de Medici” a man possessed with great charisma and beauty and is the object of desire.

Alexandre Willaume joins as “Montmorency” the wise and humorless Constable General of France. He is a loyal and serious servant of the king.

At present, it would be great to see the show back in the summer or early fall and if that is the case, a specific announcement could come out in the months ahead. At the very least, that is something we’re hoping for!

