Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: An April 2024 update

Now that we are firmly into the month of April, is there a chance that we’re going to see a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal? The first season clearly has a dedicated audience; also, it is equally apparent that there is more story to tell here! The question from here largely comes down to when, or if, we will actually have a chance to see it told.

We have said this in the past, but it’s hard to imagine that Paramount+ would stand in the way of more of this show down the road. It really comes down to whether the producers, including star and EP David Oyelowo, want to return to this world down the line. We could understand if David wants to move on and try other things. Meanwhile, we could also understand if there is a desire to turn Lawmen into an anthology with different famous men and women from the past standing front and center.

Unfortunately, it does not feel super-likely that news on a season 2 is coming out this month. Even though Taylor Sheridan is not a primary showrunner here, he is still involved as an executive producer — and for now, we have to imagine that his priorities are getting Yellowstone and 1923 back to filming while also continuing production on Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. The future of both this show and Special Ops: Lioness could be in limbo for a little while as a result.

No matter what happens with the story of Bass Reeves in particular, let’s just hope for more great stories like it — ones that give us a healthy dose of action, drama, and a whole lot more while staying true to at least some of the classic Western aesthetic.

