Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: A spring 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal over the course of the spring? This is absolutely something we would love to get, but that doesn’t mean it is happening.

As a matter of fact, it could be easy to argue as to whether or not there are any stories left to tell. The first season of the David Oyelowo series offered up a certain element of closure, enough that some out there may feel like there is no major reason to keep it going.

Yet, we know that through the history and lore around Bass, there was more to his life, and there is absolutely more that executive producer Chad Feehan and Oyelowo could bring to the table, if they choose to do it. A lot of a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 could come down to their own interest. The viewership for Paramount+ seemed to be strong, even if admittedly this is not the easiest thing in the world to verify.

There is also one other possibility that the powers-that-be could be entertaining — making this into an anthology series about various lawmen as opposed to Bass or any other one person. More than likely, everyone involved is weighing some of their options, and this is something that they could spend a while longer working to figure out.

The best prognosis we can make

It would be a pretty enormous surprise in the event we learn something substantial about Bass Reeves through at least the early part of the spring, especially with executive producer Taylor Sheridan working at present on a few other series including Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Once some other projects are going full steam, it is possible that then there will be more time to focus on some other shows.

Do you want to see a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal at some point this spring?

Do you think that it’s more likely the show will pursue an anthology format? Shre right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — further updates are on the way.

