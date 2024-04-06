Elsbeth season 2: Is a renewal already likely at CBS?

Based on some of the early ratings that we’ve seen for Elsbeth season 1 over at CBS, one thing feels clear about a season 2 — it feels likely. Based on the latest ratings, how can it not be?

It is true that we are only three episodes into the Carrie Preston series and yet, it also does feel like it has lived up to some of the expectations that are out there and then some. Think about it like this — the numbers are up pretty dramatically from what we saw from CSI: Vegas in this same timeslot last year. The comedic tone here does fit the other shows on the night better, whether it be Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and So Help Me Todd. We do also think that the network has promoted it really well with a number of integrated advertisements.

Now, as we move forward, the real test will just be if it can be as stable as it’s been through the first three installments. It is currently averaging almost 4.9 million viewers, and that’s great given its timeslot! The demo rating is a little bit lower, but that’s not a surprise given that the original The Good Wife also attracted an older audience.

So long as the ratings are good for the next week or two, we tend to think that a renewal is imminent. We just have to wait and see, but it certainly benefits the show to get an early order for season 2. That way, they can start to plan ahead when it comes to some other stories. It does feel like there’s a lot to still dive into in this world, and that is one of the most appealing things about a crime procedural like this.

