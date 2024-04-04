Elsbeth season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Retta to guest star

As we prepare to see Elsbeth season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, why not start things off by discussing guest stars? After all, there is a big one you are going to see? Parks and Recreation and Good Girls alum Retta will be appearing over the course of this episode, which is going to be pretty fun — especially when you think for a moment about her role.

Want to know more now? Then go ahead and check out the Elsbeth season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Love Knocked Off” – Things turn deadly when elite matchmaker Margo Clarke (Retta) goes to extreme lengths to keep her socialite client from finding out the truth about her perfect new husband. When the husband goes missing, Captain Wagner assigns Elsbeth and Kaya to investigate, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that we’ve come to know about this show already is quite simple: It’s going to have great guest stars and unique cases. Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have shown over time that they have a real knack for creativity — we’ve seen that a number of times before on series like The Good Wife (where Elsbeth originated as a character) and then also Evil.

Sure, we’ve only seen ratings for a single episode of the show so far and yet, we do still remain pretty hopeful that CBS has a hit on their hands! It’s done a great job at working to be accessible, mostly in that even if you haven’t seen the other shows featuring Carrie Preston’s character, you are going to be okay — and yes, that is a pretty darn smart thing to do.

