American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 tease: Oscar night?

As we get ourselves prepared to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 on FX in a little over a week, we know what we are building towards! This show has done a really great job already of focusing on the utter insanity surrounding Anna Victoria Alcott, especially as she tries to balance two different things. She is trying to win an Oscar, and also trying to become a parent. Something is seriously wrong with her pregnancy, and she seems to be manipulated by a whole chorus of powerful witches.

So, where is everything going to potentially culminate? It only makes sense that it would be around the biggest night of the year for the film industry: The Academy Awards.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

FX has now announced that the title of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 (the penultimate one of the season) is “Little Gold Man.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below works to better set the stage:

The world around Anna is starting to crescendo in every way: her career path continues to skyrocket, while her personal life is more stressful than ever – just in time for Hollywood’s big night.

Our hope is that at least by the time this episode ends, we truly have a sense of what is going on entering the finale. There is a difference between chaos and confusion, and we aren’t quite sure that the producers have figured that out for much of the season. Ultimately, there are signs that episode 7 could give us some answers, especially when it comes to Adeline. Let’s just hope that this is actually the case here and we aren’t getting hoodwinked or led astray.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story: Delicate right now, including other details on what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







